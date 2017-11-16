Dead frog found in drink at local Waffle House

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 16, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Tallahassee couple says they found a frog in their glass of water at the Waffle House on Waldon Road off Mahan Drive.

Claire Sheats says she and her husband were sipping on their drinks while waiting on their food at Waffle House. Her husband eventually looked down at his glass.

"In my husband's drink, there's a whole frog just floating around in the water," Sheats said.

Sheats said they dumped the glass of water out onto the table to be sure of what they saw.

"Sure enough, there's the frog," she said.

Her husband had already taken a few sips of the water.

Sheats says the staff was as baffled as she and her husband were, and the manager apologized.

Sheats said, "It's a whole frog in a water drink and you're at a restaurant. You have hairs in your food sometimes or maybe a little piece of plastic from packaging. But, this is an amphibian and that's not something that...you definitely lose your appetite immediately."

The couple left the restaurant and filed a complaint with the Waffle House corporate office and the state health department.

The health department inspected the restaurant four days later on November 9.

The state report shows eleven violations, including food residue buildup in coolers, grease buildup in the cooking area, dust building up, and food stored at an improper temperature. The report does not mention an investigation of a frog incident.

"You don't expect a frog. So, it was quite a surprise," Sheats said.

The health inspector reports the 11 violations are not an immediate threat to the public. The restaurant has until the end of this week to correct the violations.

Sheats said, "My husband and I have always enjoyed Waffle House. But, being that that happened, it kind of puts a bad taste in your mouth."

Pat Warner, a Waffle House spokesperson, released the following statement regarding the frog incident:

"We are concerned about this claim and are currently investigating the circumstances. Our corporate team is working with the local operators to determine the facts. Based on what our District Manager saw at the time and after reviewing the video, there are still some issues we are looking into. Serving quality food and delivering a quality experience are responsibilities we take seriously, and we will continue to review this matter.says the company is looking into the matter."

November 16, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Waffle House restaurant in Tallahassee is under scrutiny from state health inspectors after a couple says they found a dead frog in their drink.

Claire Sheats tells WCTV she and her husband discovered the frog November 5 while dining at the Waffle House on Walden Road in Tallahassee. The dead amphibian was in a cup of ice water brought to their table.

The waitress brought the drink, and Sheats' husband sipped on it before they noticed the frog floating in the water. She and her husband took pictures and video and alerted staff, then left the restaurant even though they had ordered a meal.

The video shows the couple dumping the water out on the table to show the dead frog. Employees are overheard reacting to the discovery, and a staffer comes over to clean it up, saying "sorry about that guys."

After the incident, the couple filed complaints with Waffle House and with state health inspectors. Sheats says the state followed up a few days later and an inspector visited the restaurant.

The inspector told her the restaurant had emptied and cleaned all their ice bins immediately, and had their pest control bomb the store. Records from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation show the restaurant passed the inspection but there were a number of concerns. The restaurant was cited for 11 violations, including food residue buildup in coolers, grease buildup in the cooking area, dust building up, and food stored at an improper temperature.

A PDF file of the inspection report can be found on this page as "Food Service Inspection Report."

The state also scheduled a follow up inspection a week later. The inspection report does not mention investigation of the frog incident or how it may have happened.

Sheats says she was disappointed that staff made only a muttered apology and she didn't hear back from Waffle House.

On November 16, after WCTV had reached out to the company, Sheats says a Waffle House regional manager called her to apologize.

Company spokesman Pat Warner also issued a statement:

"We are concerned about this claim and are currently investigating the circumstances. Our corporate team is working with the local operators to determine the facts. Based on what our District Manager saw at the time and after reviewing the video, there are still some issues we are looking into. Serving quality food and delivering a quality experience are responsibilities we take seriously, and we will continue to review this matter."

Sheats says she was disappointed in the company's response, but glad the state acted so quickly.

"We hope this prevents any future amphibian encounters for other customers," Sheats said.