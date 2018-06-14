Gadsden County "Miracle Babies" meet deputies who found them

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 14, 2018

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two infants in Gadsden County are being called "Miracle Babies," and on Thursday, they got the chance to meet the deputies who helped saved them.

The baby boys were allegedly stabbed by their mother, Carolyn Brown, in April and suffered life-threatening injuries.

The two Gadsden County Sheriff's deputies who discovered the children after the incident were reunited with the babies for the first time.

"Almost seems like they remember us. They were giving us high fives and everything," said Deputy Samuel McCray.

Deputy McCray and Deputy Joseph Barnes were reunited with Juan Pedro and Guillermo Timoteo after finding the children on the ground inside a home clinging to life.

"One was face down, the other one was looking at me trying to come to me and we started our medical phase by securing them," said Barnes.

One of the babies was stabbed with a pair of scissors, the other, with a knife.

"They told us he might lose his eyesight, or he probably will be disabled...and to see that they're running, talking, laughing, smiling, it's really a blessing," said Danna Lasso, a cousin of the two infants.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young calls this a modern day miracle.

"I'm so pleased and blessed to see this today in my office," he said.

McCray and Barnes are both fathers, and said this case hit home for them.

"When you see that, it was a gruesome scene, and then the outcome...it was a blessing," said Barnes.

The two deputies says this bond will have a lasting impact on them.

"It's nothing to go over there now and just check up on them," added McCray.

The boys are now living with their aunt and cousin, who say after a traumatic incident like this, they will hold onto them a little tighter.

"We appreciated them before and now we appreciate them even more," said Lasso.

Family members say the children are going through therapy and will need to go through a few more sessions in St. Petersburg to get back to 100-percent.