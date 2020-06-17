Advertisement

Bainbridge teen who saved people from burning home honored by city council

By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- The 18-year-old man who saved three people from a burning apartment on June 4 was recognized as a hero during Tuesday’s Bainbridge City Council meeting.

Chianti Bryant received a plaque from City Manager Chris Hobby and a special appreciation gift from the staff of Godwin Jewelers, according to the Bainbridge Public Safety Department. Mayor Edward Reynolds also commended the young man for his bravery, BPS says.

Chianti Bryant Receives Gift From Godwin Jewelers

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Bainbridge City Council, Chianti Bryant was recognized and commended by Mayor Edward Reynolds and members of the City Council for his recent act of heroism. Chianti received a plaque from City Manager Chris Hobby, as well as a special appreciation gift from Ronnie Godwin and the staff of Godwin Jewelers! ***Turn sound ON! #NotAllHeroesWearCapes #Superman

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

On that day, BPS arrived on scene at 1205 Water Street around 11 a.m. and found smoke coming out of the building.

Witnesses told BPS neighbors saw smoke coming out of the building from across the street. Tanisha Rivers yelled for her son, Bryant, to run over and check on the people who might still be inside, BPS says.

According to BPS, Bryant found the front door of the burning building was locked, so he kicked and banged on the door as hard and loud as he could.

After a second, a man inside the apartment unlocked the door for Bryant, and the teen was able to help him get out of the smoke-filled apartment.

Bryant then entered the building again to find the other people stuck inside. He found the man’s 16-year-old daughter trapped in a back bedroom, and an 18-year-old man still inside the apartment, according to BPS.

The two had been asleep, and the smoke disoriented them when Bryant woke them up. Bryant was able to help both teens get out of the apartment safely.

Shortly after rescuing all three people, Bryant collapsed on the grass just outside of the apartment. Luckily, first responders were arriving to the scene, and EMS immediately helped him and took him to Memorial hospital, BPS says.

Bryant was treated for smoke inhalation and was later released.

BPS Deputy Director Frank Green spoke with Rivers and commended her son’s efforts.

“Your son is a hero. He saved lives today!” Green said.

