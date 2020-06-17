City Commission moves forward with Citizens Review Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee is moving forward with the creation of its Citizens Review Board; commissioners unanimously voted to direct City Staff to move forward in drafting an ordinance to create the board consistent with the recommendations in the agenda item. It’s the second unanimous vote by commissioners surrounding the board’s creation.

Per staff recommendations, the board will not have subpoena power. However, the City Auditor, who will also act as the City’s Inspector General, will serve as assigned staff to the board. That office does have subpoena power.

Public comment called for the board to have subpoena power, autonomy, and members elected by the public.

The Tallahassee Community Action Committee had called on citizens to engage about the creation of the board; the City Treasurer said there were more than 300 public comments on the agenda item. Most came from Tallahassee, but he said some were also from other states and other countries.

City Commissioners acknowledged the magnitude of the board’s creation, speaking about their own experiences.

Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox called on the community to tamp down emotion about the process, and focus on what is logistically and legally possible for the city to do.

“We’ve made a great start and we welcome constructive input and constructive criticism, but we’ve got to understand and operate within the law within the law and within what we have available to use at this point in time,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Williams-Cox.

The Board is proposed to have nine members appointed by the City Commission, five at-large and four from community or social organizations. They would serve non-compensated staggered terms and have to particiapte in a ride along and the Citizens Police Academy.

Leaders say the goal is for the board to reflect the diversity in the Tallahassee community.

The agenda item described the primary focus of a Citizens Review Board as building trust and two-way communication.

Part of the item read, "If too much power and authority is delegated to the citizen review board, the ability of the agency head to be an effective leader will no doubt be questioned."

The agenda item also said to be effective, the board must not be political.

Commissioners will vote on the ordinance at the September 9 Commission meeting.

