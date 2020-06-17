Associated Press Florida Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 17.

Wednesday, Jun. 17 11:00 AM Car caravan protests held across Florida for racial and economic justice - Car caravan protests held across Florida, coordinated with a national day of action organized by the AFL-CIO, for racial and economic justice, including 'Workers First Caravan Miami', 1074 NW 3rd Ave, Miami (11:00 AM EDT); 'Workers First Caravan Broward County', 1700 NW 66th Ave, Plantation (11:00 AM EDT); and 'Workers First Caravan Palm Beach', 2122 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach (11:00 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.flaflcio.org

Contacts: Michael Newberger, Florida AFL-CIO, mnewberger@flaflcio.org, 1 850 570 9953

Wednesday, Jun. 17 11:00 AM The Morgan Center graduation for preschool children undergoing cancer treatment - The Morgan Center of Orlando hosts graduation and moving up ceremony for nearly 30 preschool children from Florida and Long Island, NY, undergoing treatment for cancer

Weblinks: http://www.themorgancenter.org/

Contacts: Bill Corbett Jr., Corbett PR, wjcorbett@corbettpr.com, 1 516 775 0435 , 1 516 428 9327

ZOOM video conferencing: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 814 3312 2880 Password: 570096 * Media information and interviews: Allison Gayne Pizzileo (516) 741-0842

Wednesday, Jun. 17 1:00 PM Pensacola Mayor Robinson hosts live Q&A - Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson hosts live Q&A, providing an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the City of Pensacola

Weblinks: https://www.cityofpensacola.com/

Contacts: Kaycee Lagarde, City of Pensacola, pio@cityofpensacola.com, 1 850 435 1623

Citizens wishing to ask questions may comment on the video at facebook.com/pensacolamayor during the live update

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 18 SBA Communications Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.sbasite.com/newsEvents.cfm

Contacts: Mark DeRussy, CFA, mderussy@sbasite.com, 1 561 226 9531

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana the exceptions

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jun. 19 8:30 AM Jabil Inc: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investors.jabil.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/JabilCircuitInc

Contacts: Ken Darby, Jabil Inc Press, ken_darby@jabil.com, 1 727 803 3349

Friday, Jun. 19 Ryder System: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.ryder.com/inv_portal.shtml, https://twitter.com/RyderPR

Contacts: Amy Wagner, Ryder investor relations, RyderForInvestors@ryder.com, 1 305 500 3726

Friday, Jun. 19 Jabil Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: https://investors.jabil.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/JabilCircuitInc

Contacts: Adam Berry, Jabil VP Investor Relations, investor_relations@jabil.com, 1 727 803 5772