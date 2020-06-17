Advertisement

Florida State lefty Velez signs with Marlins

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Former Florida State lefthanded reliever Antonio Velez has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Marlins.

A Bradenton, Florida native, Velez previously pitched at Hillsborough Community college before suiting up for the garnet and gold.

As a Seminole, Velez totaled a 6-2 record in 28 games (62.2 innings), logging a 3.16 ERA, including a 0.52 ERA in six appearances in the abbreviated 2020 campaign (17.1 innings of work).

Velez is the first player to sign with a major league club from the 2020 Seminoles team; CJ Van Eyk,

and Shane Drohan,

have yet to sign.

