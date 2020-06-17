Hamilton Co. offers reward for info in teen’s death

JASPER, Fla. (WCTV) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information in the death of 14-year-old Sergio Domingo Diego.

The teen’s body was found in the Alapaha River on June 4. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accidental drowning.

But the sheriff’s office says it’s still searching for information as to why Sergio was at that location and who may have been with him.

Sheriff Harrell Reid and the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering $5,000 to anyone with information or evidence of a crime leading to an arrest.

Diego was last seen alive May 31, at his uncle’s home in Jennings. The 14-year-old was from Guatemala, where his parents still live.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001.

