Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A bridge connecting a major north-south artery in a Florida city has been closed after a piece of concrete fell from the span and a crack opened up. State Rep. Toby Overdorf says the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart was closed Wednesday by the Florida Department of Transportation. The Coast Guard also created a safety zone to stop all commercial boaters from going under the bridge. The Stuart Police Department received a report about the falling concrete late Tuesday. The bridge carries traffic from U.S. 1. Police spokesman Sgt. Brian Bossio says he doesn't know at this point how long the bridge will be closed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say that in parts of Florida, people under the age of 35 are testing positive for the coronavirus at a higher rate since the pandemic began, contributing to a recent surge in the number of cases in the state. Because of this, some mayors are considering tightening restrictions on places where younger folks gather — namely, bars and restaurants. According to the COVID Tracking Project, as of Wednesday morning, Florida has reported more than 80,000 positive tests out of more than 1.4 million tests conducted, giving a positivity rate of 5.5%. But the number of positive tests has been ticking up in recent days, causing alarm for officials.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The golf course President Donald Trump owns near his Mar-a-Lago getaway is seeking a break on its rent because of lost business caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Trump International Golf Club wants Palm Beach County to defer some of its $88,000 monthly rent. Trump leased the land the private club sits upon from the county two decades ago under a 99-year agreement. Palm Beach County ordered the closure of golf courses in March as part of its pandemic response and they weren’t allowed to reopen for more than a month. The county has taken no action on the rent request.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though the six-month Atlantic hurricane season lasts as long as a typical Major League Baseball season, a Florida congresswoman thinks it needs to be longer. Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Wednesday sent a letter to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration requesting that the start of the official hurricane season be in mid-May. The current season goes from June through November. But Murphy says there has been at least one named storm before June 1 in each of the past six years. In 2020, three tropical storms _ Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal _ formed in mid-May and the beginning of June.