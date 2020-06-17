Leon County Schools to reopen on August 10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools announced Wednesday it is planning to reopen for the 2020-21 school year on August 10.

The announcement was made during a Reopen Leon Schools Task Force session on Zoom Wednesday morning.

WCTV previously reported there will be a school specific digital learning option for every student. The task force will present a final consideration to the school board on June 30.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, staff will present plans on health, safety and mental health to the task force. The following day, there will be a distance learning work group presentation at 10 a.m. Finally, on Wednesday, June 24, the community, business and workforce development work group will make its presentation to the task force.

All of those meetings will take place on Zoom.

Parents will have until between July 7 and July 10 to make their final decision on whether they want to send their children to school or continue distance learning. LCS says it will be a semester by semester decision.

Today at 10:00am we will host an introductory meeting of the Re-Open Task Force. We will broadcast it here, live on... Posted by Leon County Schools on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

