South Georgia Medical Center welcomes new neurosurgeon

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center welcomed a new neurosurgeon, which means the hospital can now provide neurosurgical care 24/7.

It also means far fewer patients have to leave the area to get that service.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a surgeon and my first interest was actually plastic surgery. But I was fortunate enough to meet a very influential neurosurgeon in my medical school and through working with him, he convinced me that I can pursue neurosurgery and have a fruitful career,” said Dr. Kimberly Mackey, adult and pediatric neurosurgeon at SGMC.

Tuesday was Mackey’s first-day seeing patients in her new office.

She made the big move to South Georgia with her husband, who works at Moody Air Force base and young son. Her family felt like Valdosta was the best fit, especially after realizing that there was a gap that needed to be fulfilled in her area of specialty.

Previously, there wasn’t a full-time 24/7 service provided for those in need of a neurosurgeon, so patients had to leave the community for neurosurgical coverage.

Neurosurgery is the medical specialty that focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the brain, spine, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. It requires knowledge of neurology, critical care, trauma care, and radiology.

