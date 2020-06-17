Three Seminoles on 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot was released on Tuesday. Three former Florida State Seminoles made the list. This year’s ballot contains 78 players and 7 coaches.

Click here to see the full ballot.

The ballot was mailed to more than 12,000 NFF members for vote. Results are expected to be released by early 2021. The official induction will take place on Dec. 7, 2021, in New York City.

Here’s a look at the former ‘Noles on the ballot:

Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1998 and unanimous accolades in 1999…Only two-time recipient of the Lou Groza Award (1998, 1999)…Helped FSU to consecutive BCS Championship appearances, winning the national title at the 2000 Sugar Bowl.

Marvin Jones, Florida State-Linebacker- Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1991 and unanimous honors in 1992…Winner of the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi awards and named the 1992 Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year…Helped Seminoles to three consecutive bowl wins and top five final rankings.

Barry Smith, Florida State-Wide Receiver-1972 First Team All-American who led the nation in touchdown receptions (13 ) and receiving yards (1,243) his final season…Owns school records for career average per reception (20.1) and most 100-yard games receiving in a season (9)…1972 First Team All-South Independent selection.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.