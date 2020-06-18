Advertisement

After first title appearance, Florida High looks to reach top in 2020

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida High cannot wait for the start of the season after a 2019 campaign to remember.

This week, Florida High resumed summer workouts. The Seminoles are itching to be playing once December rolls around: Last season’s state championship appearance was the first in school history, and Coach Jarrod Hickman and players agree this year they have unfinished business.

“When you’re that close,” Hickman said, “You want to be able to finish everything that you did. This has been an incredible senior class for us. Last year’s senior class was an incredible senior class. And you get a little bit of that taste of it and you know what it takes, you know what it feels like.”

“It was one thing in itself to be the first team here to play for a championship,” Charlie Shalley, a senior long-snapper for the Seminoles, said. “But i feel like it really doesn’t matter until you win it.”

Florida High is set to open the season on August 21 against FAMU DRS.

