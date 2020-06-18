Advertisement

All residents tested in Ga. nursing homes with 50 beds or more, Kemp says

Coronavirus in the nursing home. Pixabay photo via MGN.
By Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT
Wednesday, June 17, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All residents of Georgia nursing homes with 25 or more beds have now been tested for COVID-19, state officials say.

This key milestone marks a 12% improvement in one week, according to the office of Gov. Brian Kemp. Additionally, staff testing in nursing homes is up 12% week-over-week, according to Kemp’s office, which announced the statistics Tuesday.

Across all long-term care facilities with 25 beds or more, 77% of residents and 57% of staff members have now been tested, both of which are up 9% in the last week.

On June 4, 2020, the Georgia Department of Community Health began reporting on residents recovered across all long-term care facilities with 25 beds or more. Its June 15 report reported 3,518 residents had recovered from COVID-19 out of 6,402 total residents who have tested positive.

