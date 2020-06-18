Advertisement

Atlanta Police refute claims of police walkout, protesters stage sleep-in

(WSAZ)
By Angelina Velasquez
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga (WGCL) - Several Atlanta Police officers have reportedly walked off the job at precincts across the city. The claim comes hours after charges were filed against ex officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan in the Rayshard Brooks’ case.

The buzz of patrol officers staging walkouts and refusing to answer calls from Precincts 3,5,6 and others began circulating social Wednesday evening. CBS46 confirmed the walkout through sources at 8:30 p.m.

APD attempted to quiet the noise of a walkout by tweeting:

On CNN Wednesday evening, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the evolving situation surrounding the police department.

“There’s a lot happening in our cities and our police officers are receiving the brunt of it, quite frankly,” Mayor Bottoms told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

She said the city has committed to the officers through a big pay raise, and "we expect that our officers will keep their commitment to our communities." She said she thinks morale is down tenfold.

"We do have enough officers to cover us through the night," she said. "Our streets won't be any less safe because of the number of officers who called out."

The mayor didn't say how many officers called out.

Outside of Atlanta City Jail thousands of protesters staged a sleep-in, many calling for police reform and justice for Brooks.

The 27-year-old father was killed June 13 in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta Wendy's. Former Officer Rolfe is charged with murder along with 10 other charges; his partner, Officer Brosnan faces three charges including assault.

“The first charge is felony murder. This is a death that is a result of an underlying felony and in this case the underlying felony is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. And the possible sentence is for a felony murder conviction would be life without parole or the death penalty,” said Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard during a Wednesday press conference addressing the charges.

Copyright 2020 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Letter sent by Patronis asking Florida companies about Chinese ties

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
More than 100,000 Florida companies who do business with the state are getting a letter asking about their ownership.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

News

Double murder suspect Glee at Leon County Detention Facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
According to court documents, Aaron Glee, Jr. was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday.

News

Potbelly’s says employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Potbelly’s has announced they have had employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Latest News

News

City of Tallahassee works to create mobile app for interactions with law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The City of Tallahassee voted to develop a public safety mobile application.

News

More than 75% of adult ICU beds in Florida occupied

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida had 6,006 adult ICU beds as of Wednesday, with 1,409 available.

News

One dead, another injured in California Street shooting, TPD says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to police, it happened in the 800 block of that street.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahasee, FL

Dry, dusty air is on its way to the Southeast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We could see some dust move into the region late next week.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? June 18, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
What's Brewing? June 18, 2020