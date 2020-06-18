Double murder suspect Glee at Leon County Detention Facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to court documents, Aaron Glee, Jr. was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday and will have his first appearance in court on Friday at 11 a.m.

Glee has been charged with the murder of 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau and 74-year-old Victoria Sims.

Glee was taken into custody in Orlando and is facing charges of premeditated murder and kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.