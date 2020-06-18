Family identifies California Street shooting victim

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of the man who died in a Thursday afternoon shooting on California Street tells WCTV his name is Lamario Bentley, 24.

Bentley’s family tells WCTV they are devastated and want the violence to stop.

Tallahassee Police say they were called to the scene around 1 p.m. on Thursday after the second victim, who has not been identified, flagged down a resident to say he and Bentley had been shot.

The second victim was treated on the scene and later taken to a local hospital. Bentley’s body was found in the 800 block of California Street.

TPD has not released a description of any possible suspect or suspects, and have not said what events led to the shooting.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.