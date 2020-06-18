FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

The Rattlers September 12 date, which would have seen FAMU take on Southern, has been canceled due to coronavirus, FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha confirmed through text.

The game would have marked the home opener for the Jaguars. According to The Advocate, the Jaguars have also canceled their season-opening neutral-site game against Tennessee State, slated for September 5.

Last year, Xavier Smith hauled in the game-winning score with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter to put the Rattlers up 27-21, following a two-point conversion, a score the Rattlers wouldn’t relinquish.

Gosha also told WCTV, “We are working on replacement options [and we] should know more next week.”

The cancellation leaves the Rattlers with 10 games on their 2020 schedule.

The schools originally announced a home-and-home in May of 2018. When FAMU joins the SWAC in 2021, the Rattlers and Jaguars will play regularly as conference opponents.

FAMU is scheduled to open their 2020 season in Miami Gardens, Fla. on September 6 against Albany State in the Orange Blossom Classic.

