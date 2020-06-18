Associated Press Florida Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 18.

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 11:00 AM John Kerry on campaign trail for Joe Biden in Florida - Former Secretary of State John Kerry campaigns in Florida for presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, attending Effective Re-Opening roundtable with Dem Rep. Donna Shalala in Miami (11:00 AM EDT), and a virtual rally with Florida state Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez (12:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScZv-_rDyw5vrs_sz8wEzlV07wnER4eaaSvSp3bfxftsmL31A/viewform

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 11:00 AM Bipartisan senators speak at Senate Finance Committee working group roundtable on paid leave proposals - Senate Committee on Finance Bipartisan Working Group on Paid Family Leave roundtable on 'Paid Leave Proposals in the COVID Era', featuring Republican Sens. Joni Ernst and Marco Rubio, Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Patty Murray and experts including Bipartisan Policy Center Paid Family Leave Task Force Leader Adrienne Schweer, National Partnership for Women & Families Vice President for Economic Justice Erika Moritsugu, and Independent Women's Forum President Carrie Lucas * Committee follows guidelines developed to protect the health of Members, witnesses, staff, and the public, including maintaining six-foot social distance spacing in the hearing room and not accommodating in-person visitors

Location: Rm 215, Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://finance.senate.gov

Contacts: Senate Committee on Finance communications, 1 202 224 4515

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 12:00 PM Associated General Contractors of America release data of impacts of the coronavirus on construction - Associated General Contractors of America release new state and national data and survey results showing the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the construction industry, via media event with Associated General Contractors of America Chief Economist Ken Simonson, and Procore Business Development Senior Director Kristopher Lengieza. Data also tracks the location and extent of early recovery in demand for construction, including data for Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco, and Seattle

Weblinks: http://www.agc.org, https://twitter.com/AGCofA

Contacts: Brian Turmail, AGC of America public affairs, turmailb@agc.org, 1 703 459 0238

WHERE: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82414938431 Or 301 715 8592, Webinar ID: 824 1493 8431

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 1:00 PM FDP host conversation with Florida Hispanic leaders - Florida Democratic Party host conversation with Hispanic leaders from across the state titled '5 Years of Trump Attacking Latino Communities'

Weblinks: http://www.floridadems.org, https://twitter.com/FlaDems

Contacts: Karla Alvarado, Florida Democratic Party, kalvarado@floridadems.org, 1 857 253 1955

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EbN_yv6-SkqNcfCfRfoZPA

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:00 PM South Florida Muslim Federation hold press conference in support of the African American community

Location: African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Weblinks: https://soflomuslims.com/

Contacts: Nezar Hamze, South Florida Muslim Federation, nhamze@soflomuslims.com, 1 954 673 9459

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 2:30 PM Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell announces INVEST in America Act

Weblinks: https://mucarsel-powell.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepDMP

Contacts: Carlos Paz, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, carlos.paz@mail.house.gov

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 6:30 PM Florida Dem legislators host virtual statewide town hall on racial justice - 'Moving Florida Forward: A Conversation on Racial Justice', virtual town hall hosted by Democratic Reps. Alice Hastings, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kathy Castor, Ted Deutch, Lois Frankel, Val Demings, Al Lawson, Stephanie Murphy, Darren Soto, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Donna Shalala, and former Attorney General Eric Holder

Weblinks: http://wassermanschultz.house.gov, https://twitter.com/RepDWStweets

Contacts: Michael Liquerman, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's office, Michael.Liquerman@mail.house.gov, 1 954 732 9937

https://www.facebook.com/RepDebbieWassermanSchultz/videos/191389165538924/

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 7:00 PM Black Voters Matter Fund's Virtual Bus Tour makes its first 'stop' in Florida - Black Voters Matter Fund's Virtual Bus Tour makes its first 'stop' in Florida to engage black voters ahead of this month's primary

Weblinks: http://www.blackvotersmatterfund.org, https://twitter.com/BlackVotersMtr

Contacts: Deven Trowers, Black Voters Matter Fund, deven@blackvotersmatterfund.org, 1 470 355 8279

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4xxWUWn4TOuycQs7UZhTAQ

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jun. 18 SBA Communications Corp: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://ir.sbasite.com/newsEvents.cfm

Contacts: Mark DeRussy, CFA, mderussy@sbasite.com, 1 561 226 9531

--------------------

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 46 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 8:30 AM Jabil Inc: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investors.jabil.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/JabilCircuitInc

Contacts: Ken Darby, Jabil Inc Press, ken_darby@jabil.com, 1 727 803 3349

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Ryder System: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.ryder.com/inv_portal.shtml, https://twitter.com/RyderPR

Contacts: Amy Wagner, Ryder investor relations, RyderForInvestors@ryder.com, 1 305 500 3726

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Jabil Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: https://investors.jabil.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/JabilCircuitInc

Contacts: Adam Berry, Jabil VP Investor Relations, investor_relations@jabil.com, 1 727 803 5772

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 POSTPONED: Children's Cancer Center hosts Annual Gelatin Plunge - POSTPONED: Children's Cancer Center's 8th Annual Gelatin Plunge, helping children and their families who are battling childhood cancer and chronic blood disorders * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Children's Cancer Center, 4901 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://childrenscancercenter.org/

Contacts: Children's Cancer Center, Sstockard@childrenscancercenter.org, 1 813 367 5437

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: Redland Summer Fruit Festival - POSTPONED: Redland Summer Fruit Festival, annual event showcasing local agriculture, and tropical fruit plants. Over 50 vendor booths feature local crafts, foods, and rare fruit samplings * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 Southwest 187th Avenue, Homestead, FL

Weblinks: http://www.redlandfruitandspice.com, https://twitter.com/fruitnspice

Contacts: Fruit and Spice Park, fsp@miamidade.gov, 1 305 247 5727