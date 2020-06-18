Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. David Fischer is on the desk and can be reached at dfischer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORIES:

Virus Outbreak-Florida

Florida has shattered its previous record for the number of coronavirus cases recorded in a day. The announcement Thursday came shortly after state officials revealed that more than 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week. The jobs figure by the U.S. Department of Labor was a drop of almost 30% from the previous week, as pandemic-related restrictions continued easing up across the state. But the easing of restrictions meant to stop the spread of the new coronavirus has accompanied new outbreaks. Health officials on Thursday reported a daily increase of more than 3,200 cases. The previous record of more than 2,700 cases occurred Tuesday.

Virus Outbreak-New York

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says restaurants will be allowed to open with outdoor seating on Monday as the city enters the second phase of easing coronavirus restrictions. De Blasio said Thursday that the outdoor seating plan will provide a lifeline for New York’s crucial restaurant industry. He said that for New Yorkers, restaurants are “part of our identity.” The rest of New York state is farther along in the reopening process than New York City, which was the epicenter of the virus in the United States starting in March. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is able to reopen because New Yorkers followed the rules.

NCAA-Compensating Athletes

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is introducing a bill that would protect the NCAA from being challenged in court if the association changes its rules to allow athletes to earn money for endorsement deals and personal appearances. Earlier this week, the NCAA was hit with an antitrust lawsuit seeking damages for current and former athletes that could cost the association millions. Rubio’s bill also comes six days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into a law a bill that allows college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. That law goes into effect July 2021. The NCAA is seeking help from Congress as more states push forward their own NIL bills.

Ocoee Massacre

On Election Day a century ago, a white mob swept through a tiny Florida citrus town after a black man showed up at the polls to vote. Over two days of terror, the mob set fire to homes and drove black residents from their community. As the centennial of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Riots approaches, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering a bill requiring schools to do more to highlight that day in history classes. It would also order state officials to identify parks, buildings and other facilities that could be renamed in honor of those who died during the riots in Ocoee, a tiny community west of Orlando.

Anti-Racism Curriculum

The Miami-Dade County school board has voted to find ways to enhance the teaching of anti-racism as part of the curriculum in one of the nation’s largest school districts. The proposal passed late Wednesday by 8-1 vote in one of the nation’s largest school districts. Most board members said Miami-Dade schools need to firmly combat racism amid weeks of protests nationwide over the policing of black people. Board members also said they fielded hundreds of calls and emails as part of what appeared to have been a misinformation campaign accusing them of trying to indoctrinate children with communist ideas.

Hidden Gulf Spill

A New Orleans company is challenging a U.S. Coast Guard claim that the company owes millions of dollars in costs and penalties related to a continuing oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor Energy’s federal lawsuit, dated Monday, is the latest in the legal battle over a spill that began when Hurricane Ivan toppled a platform in the Gulf in 2004. The company and the Coast Guard have been at odds over what should be done to halt the leak, how much oil has leaked and the real source of the oil collected from the scene by a contractor hired by the Coast Guard.

Election 2020-Democratic Fundraising

A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to increase the number of racial minorities who vote by mail in November. Many Democrats view the step as crucial to turning out the party’s base during the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundation and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money. The network has already donated $50 million this cycle. But the group says more is needed because the coronavirus has led to a shortage of poll workers, contributed to long lines and forced the closure of some polling sites.

IN BRIEF:

Two Killed-Cellphone Tower — The bodies of two men were found early Thursday inside a building at the base of a cellphone tower in Jacksonville, police said.

Reptiles Stolen — Authorities say three snakes and two tortoises were stolen from a Florida animal park, including a rare albino boa that was one of its main attractions.

America Protests-Florida — The Hillsborough County State Attorney said Thursday that he will charge 11 people with felonies related to riots and looting that took place in Tampa late last month.

Child Welfare Office-Explosive — A Florida man accused of trying to throw a Molotov cocktail at a child welfare office faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

IN SPORTS:

FBC-Tennessee-Jordan

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges. Jordan would have been a senior for the Volunteers, and the native of Bartow, Florida, played in 12 games last season. He finished third with 428 yards rushing on 104 carries with one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 46 yards. Asked about Jordan’s status with the Volunteers during a Zoom conference call Thursday, Pruitt said only that he is no longer on the team.

_____

