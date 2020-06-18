Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office begins new use of force training

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WJHG) -

In light of increased scrutiny of law enforcement agencies across the country, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is taking its use of force training to the next level.

Using a simulator on loan from the state, the FCSO is having all its sworn staff undergo thousands of different scenarios in order to learn best practices for using force, and encouraging them to use peaceful approaches as much as possible. While many of the scenarios naturally involve the officers using force, the staff are also training to give commands to avoid violence.

“Maybe it’s a case where they don’t have to use deadly force, and that they are able to communicate with the person because that’s one of the things,” said AJ Smith, Sheriff of Franklin County. “Not only are they using their weapon but they’re having to give commands as well.”

The training involves staff reacting in high-stress situations, but de-escalation is the end goal of all conflicts where it is possible.

“The more we train, the less mistakes we’re going to make,” Smith said. “That’s one of the things we hope to bring out from this. Every time you have to deal with somebody, you’re not going to pull your gun, so a lot of time it’s just having a conversation with them. I know we’ve heard a lot about de-escalation, how to do that, and sometimes it’s just a matter of conversation, how you’re going to talk to someone.”

The FCSO will have the simulator, worth over $50,000, through July.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Letter sent by Patronis asking Florida companies about Chinese ties

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
More than 100,000 Florida companies who do business with the state are getting a letter asking about their ownership.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

News

Double murder suspect Glee at Leon County Detention Facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
According to court documents, Aaron Glee, Jr. was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday.

News

Potbelly’s says employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Potbelly’s has announced they have had employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Latest News

News

City of Tallahassee works to create mobile app for interactions with law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The City of Tallahassee voted to develop a public safety mobile application.

News

More than 75% of adult ICU beds in Florida occupied

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida had 6,006 adult ICU beds as of Wednesday, with 1,409 available.

News

One dead, another injured in California Street shooting, TPD says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to police, it happened in the 800 block of that street.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahasee, FL

Dry, dusty air is on its way to the Southeast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We could see some dust move into the region late next week.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? June 18, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
What's Brewing? June 18, 2020