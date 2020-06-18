Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases have set another one-day record. More than 3,200 new infections were reported Thursday, the fifth time in eight days a new mark has been set. The increases have come as the state’s economy reopens from a partial shutdown that began in March when the pandemic spread across the nation. More than 3,200 people have died statewide since March 1. Meanwhile, 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week, the lowest number since the shutdown began. It’s a drop of almost 30% from the previous week and 80% since 500,000 claims were filed in mid-April.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could close schools during the state's primary in August and during the presidential election in November under an executive order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said he also is encouraging state workers to staff precincts. The action was meant to provide more flexibility to elections officials across the state, who are worried that the coronavirus outbreak could pose challenges during key elections this year. Elections officials said the governor's order fell short of expections. They were hoping for consolidated voting sites and that the governor would allow voting to start sooner so they could begin counting absentee ballots earlier.

UNDATED (AP) — California’s police chiefs have endorsed a plan to more aggressively weed out bad cops who break the law or have a history of complaints. The California Police Chiefs Association also called for periodic checks to make sure officers are mentally stable, part of a package of reforms they offered after weeks of protests over the slayings of black people by police. The chiefs said officers could lose their training certifications, after due process hearings, if they are convicted of any felonies or certain misdemeanors or have “a history of egregious misconduct” with repeated and sustained complaints or policy violations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations. President Kent Fuchs also announced in a Thursday letter there would be several other similar changes on campus. Fuchs says the “gator bait” cheer has “horrific historic racist imagery” involving black people being used as alligator bait. Fuchs also says task forces will look into the university's history of racial issues and whether any Confederate names are on campus buildings. Also ending is the university’s use of prison and jail inmates in agricultural programs.