Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. Wednesday's order shifts the focus to a separate but related case in federal court in North Carolina. The Florida lawsuit was filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford. They accuse Williamson of breach of contract and want $100 million in damages. That came after Williamson sued in North Carolina to void his Prime Sports contract.

PAHOKEE, Fla. (AP) — As the high school football coach in Pahokee, Florida, D.J. Boldin is an eager mentor. Recent events have given Boldin even more opportunity to use his position to help prepare his players for the challenges they will face when they leave the bubble that is their town. The predominantly black school did not have a white player on the team last season. Boldin, a Pahokee native who is black, says he didn’t encounter racism until he left town for college. Now, in this time of racial awakening, Boldin talks with his players about making the transition beyond Pahokee.

UNDATED (AP) — The rate of positive coronavirus tests in the Orlando, Florida, area has been soaring in recent days. The NBA hopes that doesn’t matter. After spending weeks putting together an incredibly elaborate series of health and safety protocols, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association believe they have done what's necessary for the health and safety of the 22 teams and others that will be part of the season restart at the Disney campus near Orlando next month.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has signed veteran Honduran defender Andy Najar. The right back will be available for LAFC when the MLS season resumes next month with a tournament in Florida. The 27-year-old Najar has been training with LAFC since February. He has spent the past seven years with Anderlecht in Belgium’s top division, but hasn’t played in a match since May 2019 while recovering from a knee injury. Najar began his pro career with D.C. United in 2010, when he was named MLS Rookie of the Year. He moved to Anderlecht in early 2013, becoming the first homegrown player in MLS history to join a European club permanently.

UNDATED (AP) — Here’s some of what awaits NBA players going to Disney next month: game rooms, golf course access, cabanas with misters to combat the heat, fishing areas, bowling, backstage tours and salon services. It only sounds like vacation. The NBA described very specific plans to players and teams for the restart on Tuesday, doing so in a memo and handbook both obtained by The Associated Press. With safety being of the foremost importance during the coronavirus pandemic, players were told they will be tested regularly and must adhere to strict physical distancing and mask-wearing policies.

UNDATED (AP) — Bam Adebayo thinks injuries could be more prevalent than usual when the NBA gets back on the floor next month, given the demands that will be on players’ bodies after a long layoff. Miami’s All-Star center is also thinking about the financial risks. Adebayo confirmed Tuesday that he is among five players -- a group who could soon graduate from rookie contracts to extensions worth in excess of $100 million -- seeking assurances from the NBA about if they’ll be protected in the case of catastrophic injury when the season resumes at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Tiger Woods was close to Hilton Head with his yacht docked 80 miles away at Sea Island, but apparently not close to returning to golf. That should be no cause for alarm. While several players want to make up ground in the FedEx Cup standings, Woods is in no rush. Three majors have been pushed back to later in the year, and at this stage in his career, those are the priority. Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour has added a tournament in Ohio and now will be there for the first two weekends in August. One is at Inverness, site of the Solheim Cup next year.

UNDATED (AP) — The PGA Tour heads into the second week of its return to competitive golf at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head. The tournament typically follows the Masters and originally was canceled. But with the U.S. Open moving to September, the RBC Heritage was awarded this week in the schedule. The tour had a largely successful return at Colonial, with no positive tests among the 487 administered at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Rory McIlroy leads the top five players in the world at Hilton Head, just like last week. The Korn Ferry Tour is staying in northeast Florida with a new event in St. Augustine.