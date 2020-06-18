Advertisement

Interior Secretary Bernhardt tours St. Marks Wildlife Refuge

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Sparks were flying at Saint Marks Wildlife Refuge Thursday to demonstrate wildfire prevention.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt made a stop in Wakulla County Thursday to learn more about prescribed burns. The President's Cabinet Member met with the US Fish and Wildlife Service and Congressman Neal Dunn at Saint Marks Wildlife Refuge.

"Saint Marks, first off, is one of the first areas in the country to begin using fires as a routine treatment mechanism," Bernhardt said. "But they actually have an inner agency center here that is the pinnacle of training for the entire nation."

During his visit, the secretary inspected the wildlife refuge while refuge officials held a briefing on controlled burns. That was followed by a burn demonstration, as Secretary Bernhardt sparked a flame to burn away hazardous brush and debris.

He says this practice is a leading treatment in preventing "catastrophic" wildfires.

"Where we have fire prescribed regularly used as an activity, what you see is fewer and fewer catastrophic fires," Bernhardt said. "That also means a tremendous savings in our communities, and even in manpower costs because it costs a lot to fight a big fire compared to treating a small fire."

When asked why we don't see this practice used in more places across the nation, Bernhardt said that this practice is a part of the culture in Florida. He says he does believe that it's becoming more accepted in more communities.

The stop in Wakulla County is one of several stops along the gulf coast and across the Sunshine State. The secretary says it’s part President Trump’s effort to better maintain the nation’s forests.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida unemployment rate jumps to 14.5%

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 14.5 percent mark was up from an adjusted rate of 13.8 percent in April, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

News

GBI investigating allegations of excessive force during Adel arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of excessive force by police officers arresting a black man in Adel Monday evening.

News

UPDATE: 71-year-old Tallahassee motorcyclist dies from injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old man has died after a crash Thursday night between a motorcycle and a car in the 8100 block of Apalachee Parkway.

News

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview that the sick calls began Wednesday night and continued Thursday, but said the department had sufficient staff to protect the city. It's not clear how many officers called out.

News

What's Brewing? June 19, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a quiet and somewhat cool morning, but the heat will be back again today. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Friday forecast.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Marching Chiefs surprise director with performance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On Thursday, WCTV reached out to Director of Athletic Bands, Dr. David Plack, because we got a tip saying the band was coming to his house to surprise him.

News

New documents continue to search for answers in double homicide

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Slowly but surely, details are coming to light into a mysterious case surrounding two missing women who were found dead on Monday Road.

News

Rapid test, long wait: What’s up with those long lines on Mahan Drive?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A long line of test seekers is blocking a lane of traffic along a busy Tallahassee road. WCTV takes a look at why the testing site, open for a month, is just now seeing such a high demand.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 18, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
You can find a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 18, 2020, here.

News

City Commission votes to bring new electric vehicle charging stations to Tallahassee

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Tallahassee City Commission has authorized the creation of a pilot program for new electric vehicle charging stations around the City.