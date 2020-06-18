Advertisement

No one injured after plane crashes in Suwannee County

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Suwannee County say no one was injured after a plane crash landed in the area of 180th and 81st Road Wednesday evening.

Officials say the plane crashed into some pine trees.

The small passenger plane crashed shortly after takeoff around 6 p.m., according to Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office deputies on scene. This happened near Little River Airport.

The two men on board were not hurt in the crash, and they did not need to go to the hospital, deputies said.

One deputy said the plane crashed because it didn’t get enough power to lift properly due to the soft ground. It was not disclosed where this plane was heading prior to the crash.

The sheriff’s office says it plans on removing the plane from the pine trees.

This is a developing story. WCTV is sending a reporter to the scene.

