Potbelly’s says employees test positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Potbelly’s has announced they have had employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant posted a statement to their Facebook page on Wednesday evening.

Potbelly’s says after learning of a first positive employee, all employees were immediately tested; they say some tested positive, but “the majority have reported negative results via rapid testing.”

Potbelly’s says they will not allow employees to return to work until documentation is provided that they have tested negative for the virus.

Their full statement can be seen below.

