Semrau using position as leader to listen to players

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As head coach, Sue Semrau’s primary job is to instruct. To lead.

But, following the events of the past month in the nation, and across the world, as a leader of a locker room where all but two players on the roster are minorities, she’s decided to take on a different role; listening.

“The way that they’ve handled themselves, the willingness to be emotional, has been something that’s so necessary as much for me as for them,” Semrau said via Zoom.

She’s been holding team meetings and one-on-ones over the video conferencing platform to field her player’s concerns and experiences with racism, encouraging them to share their views and to start dialogues on social media.

“A lot of people’s love language is action and it’s one way we can take action, on social media,” she said. ‘Right now, we wonder what are the other things we can do; yes we can register to vote, we can educate ourselves, but certain social media provides that opportunity.”

Sports are the ultimate meritocracy, but Semrau hopes this is a chance to show her players merits as people.

“Sometimes, sports hide the person and they hide the emotions and you hear athletes saying, ‘Know me, not just the talent I have.‘”

