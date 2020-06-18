Tallahassee nurse returns home after serving on COVID-19 front lines in NYC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lt. Commander Kate Lee serves in the United States Navy Reserve and was deployed from Tallahassee to help with the coronavirus mission in New York City in April.

Lee spent 73 days helping fight against COVID-19 in the Big Apple.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, she landed back home in Tallahassee.

“I just feel thankful to make it back, because honestly I didn’t know if I was going to make it back or not. So, I’m just thankful to be here and to be with my family and friends and to be healthy,” Lee said.

Lee chronicled her journey in an online forum and says it has been an emotional rolelr coaster, but she wouldn’t have made it through without the support of her friends and family.

Lee says she saw a lot of death and despair in New York, but also happiness and joy. She says she realized there are a lot of things she takes for granted, like an oven and a washer/dryer, which she lived without.

