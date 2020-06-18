Advertisement

Tallahassee nurse returns home after serving on COVID-19 front lines in NYC

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lt. Commander Kate Lee serves in the United States Navy Reserve and was deployed from Tallahassee to help with the coronavirus mission in New York City in April.

Lee spent 73 days helping fight against COVID-19 in the Big Apple.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, she landed back home in Tallahassee.

“I just feel thankful to make it back, because honestly I didn’t know if I was going to make it back or not. So, I’m just thankful to be here and to be with my family and friends and to be healthy,” Lee said.

Lee chronicled her journey in an online forum and says it has been an emotional rolelr coaster, but she wouldn’t have made it through without the support of her friends and family.

Lee says she saw a lot of death and despair in New York, but also happiness and joy. She says she realized there are a lot of things she takes for granted, like an oven and a washer/dryer, which she lived without.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Letter sent by Patronis asking Florida companies about Chinese ties

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
More than 100,000 Florida companies who do business with the state are getting a letter asking about their ownership.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

News

Double murder suspect Glee at Leon County Detention Facility

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
According to court documents, Aaron Glee, Jr. was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Thursday.

News

Potbelly’s says employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Potbelly’s has announced they have had employees tested positive for coronavirus.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Latest News

News

City of Tallahassee works to create mobile app for interactions with law enforcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Casey
The City of Tallahassee voted to develop a public safety mobile application.

News

More than 75% of adult ICU beds in Florida occupied

Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida had 6,006 adult ICU beds as of Wednesday, with 1,409 available.

News

One dead, another injured in California Street shooting, TPD says

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Mueller
According to police, it happened in the 800 block of that street.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahasee, FL

Dry, dusty air is on its way to the Southeast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
We could see some dust move into the region late next week.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

Whats Brewing

What’s Brewing? June 18, 2020

Updated: 6 hours ago
What's Brewing? June 18, 2020