One dead, another injured in California Street shooting, TPD says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says one person is dead and another has been taken to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of California Street.

According to police, it happened in the 800 block of that street.

Police responded to the scene on both California and Arkansas streets around 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, one of the shooting victims flagged down a resident on California Street to alert them about the shooting. They told the resident they and their friend had been shot, police say.

TPD has not released identifying information about the suspect or victims.

This is a developing story. WCTV has sent a reporter to the area to gather more details.

