Valdosta State Prison inmate death under investigation

FORSYTH, Ga. (WALB) - Special Agents with the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Office of Professional Standards are investigating an inmate death at Valdosta State Prison as a possible homicide, according to a release from GDC.

Agents have reason to believe Orvonta Tillman died as a result of injuries he got during an altercation with another inmate on Monday, the release states.

Emergency personnel responded and life-saving measures were performed.

Tillman was pronounced dead at the facility on Tuesday.

GDC and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into Tillman’s death, as standard procedure.

Tillman was sentenced to 20 years in 2011, in Gwinnett County for armed robbery and kidnapping.

