White numbers are back: FSU unveils major change to home jerseys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - The much-anticipated update to Florida State’s jerseys is officially here.

White numbers are back in Tallahassee.

FSU introduced a change to its jerseys on Thursday evening, posting a video of the updated home garnet jersey -- with white numbers replacing gold. This update was promised for the 2021 campaign at the kickoff luncheon before last season.

This is an alteration that fans have vocally clamored for since FSU drastically changed its jerseys ahead of the 2014 season, shortly after winning the national title. This change came with an updated logo as well, and it was generally not well received initially. Since then, the logo has widely been accepted...but fans have consistently taking to social media to express the desire to get back the traditional white numbers on the home uniforms.

FSU delivered.

