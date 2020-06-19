Celebration of life scheduled for Victoria Sims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A celebration of life service has been arranged for longtime AARP volunteer Victoria Sims.

Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church Pastor Ken Hamilton shared the details for the service with WCTV Friday afternoon. Sims was a member of the church.

The celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 26 at Bradley’s Pond off of Centerville Road.

Hamilton says the venue has a large outdoor area. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced at the event, and visitors are expected to wear masks.

The public is welcome to the event, since Vicki volunteered and met so many different people.

Local AARP spokesperson Dave Bruns told WCTV on Sunday that Sims was a “lifelong advocate for older people,” serving as an AARP volunteer for a decade. Sims was also a volunteer with Second Harvest.

AARP released the following statement to WCTV on Sunday:

“AARP Florida deeply regrets the death of Vicki Sims, a long-time AARP volunteer. We understand that the Tallahassee Police Department is pursuing an investigation into her death. Few details are available at this time. Vicki is survived by two daughters, Brenda and June, and several grandchildren. She was a member of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church. She retired several years ago from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs.”

“Vicki worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others – as a dedicated advocate for older Americans; a committed volunteer for AARP, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Big Bend and other community causes; a devoted mother and grandmother; and a passionate, fully engaged citizen, helping our nation to achieve its highest ideals. Her life is an example of the great principle laid out by AARP’s founder, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus -- ‘to serve, not to be served.’ "

“The AARP family of volunteers and staff has suffered a grievous loss.”

Sims, 74, was one of two victims in a double murder on Monday Road, according to Tallahassee police.

