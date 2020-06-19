City Commission votes to bring new electric vehicle charging stations to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission has authorized the creation of a pilot program for new electric vehicle charging stations around the City.

The program would allow up to four new stations.

The City Commission adopted a resolution in February of 2019 with a goal of utilizing 100% renewal energy by the year 2050. Some of the StarMetro fleet is already electric, and the City is now working to make it easier for the community to use electric vehicles as well.

Jon Wheeler purchased a Tesla vehicle about two years ago when his children suggested it.

"Standing around occasionally waiting for a spot, but they're pretty good here!" he said of Tallahassee's charging stations.

Wheeler says there were multiple reasons that an electric car was right for him.

"It saves money, number one in my case, but it is also good for the environment!" said Wheeler.

The City wants to make it easier for drivers like Wheeler to charge up and get driving.

“In order for electric vehicles to gain greater penetration in the area, there’s gotta be infrastructure there to allow for the charging,” explained Rob McGarrah, the City’s General Mangaer of Electric and Gas Utility. “While you can charge your electric vehicle at home, there needs to be some infrastructure out in the community.”

Suggested spots for the four charging sites include Tom Brown Park, the Northwood Centre, and on FAMU Way near Railroad Square.

“The sites we’re considering is where there’s a natural reason for someone to be there. It may be a park, it may be a shopping center where there’s a sandwich shop or a bookstore, or other shopping you can do,” said McGarrah.

The Commission unanimously voted to authorize up to $2 million in Electric Capital funds for the project; there is not yet a set timeline on when the charging stations might be available.

