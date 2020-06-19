Advertisement

FHP: Man dies in single-car crash in Suwannee County

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol says a man has died in a single-car crash on I-10, east of County Road 417, on Thursday.

FHP says a 26-year-old man from Deland, Florida was traveling west on I-10 before, under reasons still under investigation, veering left, leaving the roadway and traveling into the median.

Troopers say the driver then over-steered the vehicle, a pickup truck, to the right, causing it to begin to rotate clockwise and travel across the westbound lanes. Officials say the truck then began to overturn.

Authorities say the truck continued to travel in a northwesterly direction as it overturned, crossing the north grass shoulder until it crashed into a tree.

FHP says the driver was transported to Lake City Medical Center, where he died.

Officials have not identified the driver.

