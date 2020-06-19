Advertisement

Florida could be the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, report warns

COVID-19 in FL
COVID-19 in FL(MGN Online)
By Li Cohen
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida is continuing to move forward with its reopening plans, despite having a week of record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases. And now, one group of experts is warning that the state “has all the makings of the next large epicenter.”

On Wednesday, scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania released a report that showcases what the future for Florida — and other states with recent spikes in cases — could be without more stringent restrictions.

“The most concerning areas for additional widespread community transmission continue to be in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas and, once again, Florida,” the report said. “In fact, Florida has all the makings of the next large epicenter…the risk there is the worst it has ever been in our projections.”

Florida had its biggest spike yet in new coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 3,208 new cases in just 24 hours, according to CBS Miami. The state now has nearly 86,000 total cases of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health, and more than 3,000 people have died.

The report predicts that in Palm Beach County, which has the third highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, the number of cases will rapidly increase through July 5 if social distancing practices remain the same. On Thursday, the county's ICU beds were 82% occupied, according to CBS Miami.

A similar outcome is expected for Miami-Dade, which currently leads the state with 23,854 cases.

Data for the report is based on city characteristics, as well as temperature, humidity and social distancing strategies, according to the study’s abstract.

Dr. David Rubin, director of PolicyLab at CHOP and a professor of pediatrics at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, said in a press release that their past models have been accurate, and that communities "may be ready to reopen if they take a cautious and slow approach."

"However, we continue to caution that reducing the likelihood of additional outbreaks will require individuals and business owners to be vigilant with personal protection, wearing masks and practicing proper hygiene, and instituting strong workplace safety measures," Rubin said. "Unfortunately, we are already seeing some areas move too quickly and without enough vigilance."

At a press conference on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the spike in cases is the result of increased testing.

“You do now have widespread testing of asymptomatic people,” he said, adding that the state does not plan on changing its reopening plans.

All of Florida, except for Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach, is currently in the second phase of reopening. Bars and restaurants can operate at 50% capacity, and gyms, retail stores, museums, libraries and professional sports venues can operate at full capacity.

"The restaurants have been doing this for, what have they been doing it for – for six weeks? I mean, the idea that that all of a sudden is the reason, I'm not sure that that's the case," DeSantis said. "So no, we're not shutting down."

But Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an infectious disease epidemiologist at Florida International University, said the reopenings are contributing to the spike in cases. The future of the coronavirus in Florida, Trepka said, "all depends on what people do." Trepka, a former director at the Miami-Dade Health Department, told CBS Miami that people need to practice social distancing and wear face masks when they are in public.

The authors of Wednesday's report echoed those recommendations, cautioning that "summer weather alone cannot extinguish an outbreak."

“High temperatures and humidity help to reduce coronavirus spread on the margins, but the greatest differentiator is our distancing and masking and hand hygiene, and the ability to protect high-risk locations like meatpacking plants, prisons and nursing homes,” the report said.

To read this full story, click here.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida unemployment rate jumps to 14.5%

Updated: 1 hour ago
The 14.5 percent mark was up from an adjusted rate of 13.8 percent in April, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

News

GBI investigating allegations of excessive force during Adel arrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into allegations of excessive force by police officers arresting a black man in Adel Monday evening.

News

UPDATE: 71-year-old Tallahassee motorcyclist dies from injuries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old man has died after a crash Thursday night between a motorcycle and a car in the 8100 block of Apalachee Parkway.

News

Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Interim Chief Rodney Bryant told The Associated Press in an interview that the sick calls began Wednesday night and continued Thursday, but said the department had sufficient staff to protect the city. It's not clear how many officers called out.

News

What's Brewing? June 19, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
We're taking a closer look at your local headlines.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a quiet and somewhat cool morning, but the heat will be back again today. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Friday forecast.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Marching Chiefs surprise director with performance

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
On Thursday, WCTV reached out to Director of Athletic Bands, Dr. David Plack, because we got a tip saying the band was coming to his house to surprise him.

News

New documents continue to search for answers in double homicide

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katie Kaplan
Slowly but surely, details are coming to light into a mysterious case surrounding two missing women who were found dead on Monday Road.

News

Rapid test, long wait: What’s up with those long lines on Mahan Drive?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jacob Murphey
A long line of test seekers is blocking a lane of traffic along a busy Tallahassee road. WCTV takes a look at why the testing site, open for a month, is just now seeing such a high demand.

News

Leon County Booking Report: June 18, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
You can find a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from June 18, 2020, here.

News

City Commission votes to bring new electric vehicle charging stations to Tallahassee

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Tallahassee City Commission has authorized the creation of a pilot program for new electric vehicle charging stations around the City.