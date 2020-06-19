Associated Press Florida Daybook for Friday, Jun. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook items to florida@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Florida and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 9:00 AM FDP host press call on President Trump's refusal to release funds confiscated Venezuelan funds - Florida Democratic Party host press call with Venezuelan leaders on President Donald Trump's refusal to release funds confiscated Venezuelan funds

Weblinks: http://www.floridadems.org, https://twitter.com/FlaDems

Contacts: Karla Alvarado, Florida Democratic Party, kalvarado@floridadems.org, 1 857 253 1955

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 9:00 AM Miami Beach host ceremony to commemorate the 155th Juneteenth Independence Day

Location: 1809 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.miamibeachfl.gov/, https://twitter.com/miamibeachnews

Contacts: Melissa Berthier, Miami Beach PIO, MelissaBerthier@miamibeachfl.gov, 1 305 673 7575

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. - Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., on the anniversary of Union soldiers telling enslaved African Americans in Galveston, TX, that the Civil War had ended and they were free (1865) * 47 states and Washington, DC, recognize the day as a state holiday or day of recognition, with Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota the exceptions, though South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has proclaimed today as 'Juneteenth Day' in the state for 2020

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 8:30 AM Jabil Inc: Q3 2020 Earning conference call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investors.jabil.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/JabilCircuitInc

Contacts: Ken Darby, Jabil Inc Press, ken_darby@jabil.com, 1 727 803 3349

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Ryder System: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.ryder.com/inv_portal.shtml, https://twitter.com/RyderPR

Contacts: Amy Wagner, Ryder investor relations, RyderForInvestors@ryder.com, 1 305 500 3726

--------------------

Friday, Jun. 19 Jabil Inc: Q3 2020 Results

Weblinks: https://investors.jabil.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, https://twitter.com/JabilCircuitInc

Contacts: Adam Berry, Jabil VP Investor Relations, investor_relations@jabil.com, 1 727 803 5772

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 POSTPONED: Children's Cancer Center hosts Annual Gelatin Plunge - POSTPONED: Children's Cancer Center's 8th Annual Gelatin Plunge, helping children and their families who are battling childhood cancer and chronic blood disorders * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Children's Cancer Center, 4901 West Cypress Street, Tampa, FL

Weblinks: http://childrenscancercenter.org/

Contacts: Children's Cancer Center, Sstockard@childrenscancercenter.org, 1 813 367 5437

--------------------

Saturday, Jun. 20 - Sunday, Jun. 21 POSTPONED: Redland Summer Fruit Festival - POSTPONED: Redland Summer Fruit Festival, annual event showcasing local agriculture, and tropical fruit plants. Over 50 vendor booths feature local crafts, foods, and rare fruit samplings * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 Southwest 187th Avenue, Homestead, FL

Weblinks: http://www.redlandfruitandspice.com, https://twitter.com/fruitnspice

Contacts: Fruit and Spice Park, fsp@miamidade.gov, 1 305 247 5727