Florida State University Board of Trustees unanimously approve return plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State University Board of Trustees have unanimously approved the university’s plan for opening in fall of 2020 during a special meeting on Thursday.

“The health and safety of the university community is our top priority as we look toward repopulating campus,” said President John Thrasher. “While many aspects of university life will be different, FSU’s commitment to providing a world-class education to our students is unwavering.”

FSU administrators will next present their plan to the Florida Board of Governors for approval during an in-person meeting on June 23 at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Key points in FSU’s plan include:

The Fall 2020 semester will begin Aug. 24, 2020, and end Dec. 11, 2020, as previously scheduled; however, no face-to face classes will be held after the Thanksgiving break.

FSU will offer face-to-face classes for selected lab, experiential and other courses; both synchronous and asynchronous distance learning courses; and hybrid classes that are a mix of both face-to-face instruction and remote learning.

FSU is working to offer as many face-to-face classes as are possible to offer safely, following CDC guidelines.

The university will follow social distancing guidelines, and face masks will be required for all members of the university community, as well as visitors.

Noncompliance of requirements to wear face masks and practice social distancing may result in employee disciplinary action or a referral to student behavior and/or academic review boards.

All employees are encouraged to be tested before they return to campus; employees will be offered a test at an FSU drive-through facility beginning June 24.

All individuals who intend to be physically present on campus will be strongly encouraged to undergo clinical testing for COVID-19 through a recognized testing procedure of their choice before returning to campus.

FSU is partnering with the Florida Department of Health to establish the FSU Contact Tracing Initiative. Students, faculty or staff who are identified through contact tracing will be notified and required to isolate for 14 days.

An 80-bed, on-campus residence hall (Rogers Hall) and several other smaller facilities will be used for quarantining residential students who test positive with COVID-19. Off-campus students will isolate in their off-campus apartments/houses.

Classroom capacity will be limited to 25 to 50 percent of students, faculty and assistants at any given time.

All FSU buildings will be cleaned, sanitized and disinfected according to CDC recommendations using EPA-registered cleaning agents.

University Athletics will adhere to guidance provided by the NCAA and ACC. All student-athletes will be tested for COVID-19 before returning to Athletics facilities and daily screenings will take place at specific entrances.

To see the full FSU reopening plan, click here.

