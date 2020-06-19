Florida unemployment rate jumps to 14.5%

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Florida posted a 14.5 percent unemployment rate in May as businesses and workers continued to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. The 14.5 percent mark was up from an adjusted rate of 13.8 percent in April, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The state initially estimated the April rate at 12.9 percent but released the adjusted number Friday. The May rate reflected 1.412 million jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 9.709 million people.

The News Service will have a full story later Friday.

Copyright 2020 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.