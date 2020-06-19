Advertisement

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State player Kendrick Scott has started an online petition seeking to change the name of Doak Campbell Stadium.

“The stadium at FSU was named after Doak Campbell a former FSU President. While, the tradition has been preserved, in reflection his non inclusive views of blacks as a segregationist is divisive, therefore his name should be removed...” the petition reads.

Campbell served as FSU President from 1941-1957, and oversaw the transition from the Florida State College for Women to The Florida State University in 1947. FSU’s website also credit’s Campbell with supporting the “creation of an intercollegiate sports program.”

When Doak Campbell Stadium opened in 1950, it was named for Campbell.

The full petition states:

In the petition, Scott suggests changing the name to Bobby Bowden Stadium, and renaming the field after Charlie Ward.

To sign or view the petition, click here.

Scott played for FSU from 1991-1994, and totaled 15 tackles in seven games.

WCTV reached out to Ward for comment, and he said that he will be releasing a statement soon.

