Glee makes first appearance in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Double murder suspect Aaron Glee, Jr. is back in Tallahassee and made his first appearance before a judge on Friday.

Glee is now facing more three more charges in connection to the deaths of 74-year-old Vicki Sims and 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau, including premeditated murder.

And, more details are coming to light about how Sims and Salau came to meet one another.

Court documents released Friday reveal Sims picked up Salau and Glee from a bus stop.

Documents say Glee allegedly held Salau captive in his home for several days, where he sexually assaulted her multiple times.

At first, Glee was only facing one count of second degree murder and one count of kidnapping for Sims.

Court papers say Glee made multiple confessions, admitting to police and to his mother that he had kidnapped and killed two women.

Court papers say Glee told Tallahassee Police in a recorded interview that he met Salau at a bus stop on Apalachee Parkway. Glee telling police that he and Salau had a lengthy conversation and he offered her a place to bathe and sleep, because she had nowhere to stay. Court records say Glee told police he then called Sims and she came and picked the two of them up and took them to his house on Monday Road.

Surveillance video recovered by police confirms Salau arriving at the bus stop at 6:07 and leaving with Glee in a white Toyota an hour later.

According to court records, Glee admitted to sexually assaulting Salau repeatedly and holding her captive in his home for three to five days before killing her. Glee told police he knew if he allowed Salau to leave, he would likely be arrested and sent to prison so “his only course of action was to end her life,” court papers say.

The State Attorney has now added three more charges: Premeditated murder, another count of kidnapping and one count of sexual assault for Salau.

The Deputy Assistant State Attorney, Georgia Cappleman, says they believe they have a strong case against Glee.

“Enough has been concluded to determine probable cause so from what I observed it does appear to be a strong case but I anticipate there will be legal issues to argue as there typically are in any case,” said Cappleman.

Glee will now be represented by Mauricio Padilla, who had also represented Sigfredo Garcia back in 2019 in the Dan Markel case.

Glee is set for another appearance in court Saturday, June 20, at 8:30 a.m. at the Leon County Courthouse.

