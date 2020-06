TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gordos Cuban Restaurant in Tallahassee has announced they have a positive COVID-19 case at their Pensacola Street location, and say all staff members will be tested.

As of Friday’s 11 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health says there 508 cases of COVID-19 in Leon County.

