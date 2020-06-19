Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

FORT LAUDERDALE (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate jumped higher in May, hitting a record 14.5% as the state continued reeling from the economic shutdowns caused by the corona virus outbreak. According to the U.S. Labor Department, Florida’s unemployment rate jumped slightly from the 13.8% figure in April. Before the coronavirus hit and devastated the state’s tourism, retail and other industries, February’s unemployment rate had been 2.8%. Florida has shed about 850,000 jobs compared to May 2019. The state's unemployment is at levels not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Before April, the highest unemployment Florida had seen since World War II had been 11.3% in early 2010.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases have set another one-day record. More than 3,200 new infections were reported Thursday, the fifth time in eight days a new mark has been set. The increases have come as the state’s economy reopens from a partial shutdown that began in March when the pandemic spread across the nation. More than 3,200 people have died statewide since March 1. Meanwhile, 86,000 Floridians applied for new jobless benefits last week, the lowest number since the shutdown began. It’s a drop of almost 30% from the previous week and 80% since 500,000 claims were filed in mid-April.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World has canceled the 2020 version of its after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom and announced changes to the annual food and wine festival. Park officials announced Thursday night that the Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which usually begins in mid-August, won't return this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extra ticket event features a parade, character meet-and-greets and trick-or-treating. Park officials say Epcot will reopen July 15 with A Taste of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival. Disney closed its parks in mid-March and will reopen in phases beginning July 11.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Homebound travelers desperate to venture out for the first time since the pandemic are confronting a vacation landscape this summer that may require coronavirus tests for the family and even quarantines. The unusual rules are part of efforts by states from Maine to Hawaii to strike a balance between containing the virus and encouraging out-of-state visitors to spend their cash on hotels, restaurants and other businesses. The myriad of different measures has gotten a thumbs-down from many in the tourism industry, who fear visitors will choose to wait things out until they can hit the beach without worrying about violating a state-imposed quarantine or searching for a testing site.