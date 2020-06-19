Advertisement

Man arrested in viral video by Adel Police released from jail Thursday

By Amber Spradley
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ADEL, Ga. (WCTV) - The suspect in a controversial arrest made by the Adel Police Department on Monday was released from jail after posting bond on Thursday.

40-year-old Gary Thomas was charged for probation violation, possession of cocaine, giving a false name and date of birth to officers and two counts of battery against law enforcement officers.

His arrest was caught on camera and shared on Facebook. Bystanders are alleging officers used excessive force, punching and kicking Thomas.

Adel Police Chief Chad Castleberry told WCTV on Wednesday Thomas claimed his wrist was hurt but decline medical attention.

"He had complaints of a wrist injury," he said. "We contacted EMS. They evaluated him. They didn't detect anything, but we offered to take him to the hospital to get him checked out. He declined that. So we turned him over to jail staff."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and studying body cams worn by the officers.

One officer has been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

"No officer wants to use force. They would much rather have compliance, so we don't have this incident," Chief Castleberry said.

Thomas was reunited with his family outside the Cook County Jail.

He exited with his wrist wrapped, telling WCTV it was swollen, but he is impressed by how well the county jail took care of him.

He has not personally seen the video gone viral of his arrest, but he says he plans to take legal action against the officers.

Chief Castleberry says they're expecting an update from GBI on Friday.

We reached out to Thomas's attorney on Thursday for comment but have not heard back yet.

