Marching Chiefs surprise director with performance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, WCTV reached out to Director of Athletic Bands, Dr. David Plack, because we got a tip saying the band was coming to his house to surprise him.

Plack talked for about five minutes over the phone, saying no such activity was happening.

Well, as soon as they hung up, the band appeared in front of his house and played and began playing.

He called WCTV back to tell inform of us what happened. He also said the band lifted his spirits because he was feeling a little down because of the limited time he has spent with band in the last three months.

