Marching Chiefs surprise director with performance

By Joey Lamar
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, WCTV reached out to Director of Athletic Bands, Dr. David Plack, because we got a tip saying the band was coming to his house to surprise him.

Plack talked for about five minutes over the phone, saying no such activity was happening.

Well, as soon as they hung up, the band appeared in front of his house and played and began playing.

He called WCTV back to tell inform of us what happened. He also said the band lifted his spirits because he was feeling a little down because of the limited time he has spent with band in the last three months.

Second crazy part. When we arrived Dr. Plack was on the phone with WCTV. They called because they heard the chiefs were...

Posted by Susan Porter DeVane on Thursday, June 18, 2020

Special thank you to Asa Jernigan and Tyler Odom. Since this was not official Chief Business we needed to borrow a few...

Posted by Susan Porter DeVane on Thursday, June 18, 2020

The best part. The hymn.

Posted by Susan Porter DeVane on Thursday, June 18, 2020

