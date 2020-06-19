Memorial service information announced for Salau

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tillman Funeral Home in Tallahassee has released details for memorial services for 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau.

According to Tillman Funeral’s website, a visitation will be held on Friday, June 26 from 4-6 p.m. at 4006 Crawfordville Road in Tallahassee.

A funeral service for Salau will be held on Saturday, June 27 at 3 p.m. at 2344 Lake Bradford Road in Tallahassee.

Salau was identified as a victim in a double murder on Monday Road on June 16.

