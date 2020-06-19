Mike’s Friday Evening Forecast: June 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another mild morning in the mid-to-upper-60s, hot temperatures returend to 90 or above for most areas, except for the immediate coast.

Isolated thundershowers are still possible this evening, but only a 20% chance. Saturday and Sunday will see lows near 70, but highs in the mid-90s and still just isolated afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms.

A more typical summer pattern returns by Tuesday through Friday of next week, with lows in the low-70s and highs in the low-90s, but more importantly, a better chance for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

In the tropics, all remains quiet, with no development expected throughout the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf for at least the next five days.

