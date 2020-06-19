Advertisement

Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: June 18, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another comfortable morning in the mid-60′s, some heat returned this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Temperatures reached near 90, or above in warmer areas, and only isolated showers have popped up and a couple are still possible this evening, but it’s a very small chance.

Friday will start out in the mid-to-upper 60s, then partly sunny and hot in the afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and isolated afternoon or evening showers.

The weekend looks similar, but perhaps a bit hotter, with mid-90s likely inland and upper 80s at the coast. Weekend rain chances stay small, with only isolated afternoon or evening thundershowers expected.

Next week will see better chances for typical scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the low-70s and highs in the low-90s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
It was a quiet and somewhat cool morning, but the heat will be back again today. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and your Friday forecast.

VOD Recordings

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Friday, June 19 - Morning Update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Charles Roop
Pinpoint Weather Forecast for Friday, June 19, 2020.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahasee, FL

Dry, dusty air is on its way to the Southeast

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 12:20 PM EDT
|
By Charles Roop
We could see some dust move into the region late next week.

Forecast

Rob’s Thursday Morning Forecast: June 18, 2020

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Weather

Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: June 18, 2020

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 8:21 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Latest News

Forecast

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: June 17, 2020

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Mike McCall
After some nice and comfortable days, we will see the temps climb as we approach the weekend.

Forecast

Rob’s Tuesday Morning Forecast: June 17, 2020

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT
|
By Rob Nucatola
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola says to expect temperatures in the 80s Wednesday afternoon in Tallahassee.

Forecast

Rob's Morning Forecast: June 17, 2020

Updated: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM EDT
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahasee, FL

The National Weather Service plans to stop issuing advisories

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 2:07 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
From Special Weather Statements to wind advisories, sometimes information from the National Weather Service can be difficult to understand. But now, the NWS is simplifying the way they inform the public.

WCTV | Weather | Tallahasee, FL

Tallahassee radar completes necessary upgrade

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Messier
From Wednesday, May 27, until Monday, June 8, Tallahassee's radar was out of service for an upgrade when a new transmitter was installed.