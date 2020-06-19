Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: June 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After another comfortable morning in the mid-60′s, some heat returned this afternoon under partly sunny skies. Temperatures reached near 90, or above in warmer areas, and only isolated showers have popped up and a couple are still possible this evening, but it’s a very small chance.

Friday will start out in the mid-to-upper 60s, then partly sunny and hot in the afternoon with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and isolated afternoon or evening showers.

The weekend looks similar, but perhaps a bit hotter, with mid-90s likely inland and upper 80s at the coast. Weekend rain chances stay small, with only isolated afternoon or evening thundershowers expected.

Next week will see better chances for typical scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with lows in the low-70s and highs in the low-90s.

