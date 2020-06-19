UPDATE: 71-year-old Tallahassee motorcyclist dies from injuries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 71-year-old man has died after a crash Thursday night between a motorcycle and a car in the 8100 block of Apalachee Parkway.

The man was riding the motorcycle traveling west on U.S. Highway 27 towards Louvinia Road, according to the release. As he tried to turn left onto Louvinia Road, the motorcycle traveled directly into the path of an oncoming car traveling east on on U.S. 27.

FHP told WCTV Thursday night the motorcyclist had been taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. The release says that’s where he later died.

The 23-year-old female driver of the car and her two passengers suffered minor injuries, troopers say.

The Leon County Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene, along with the sheriff’s office, FHP says.

