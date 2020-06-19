New adventures for Tallahassee Salvation Army leaders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a bittersweet day for the Salvation Army of Tallahassee.

After five years of service, the army is transferring Captain’s Ryan and Amber Meo, and their family, to the core in Vero Beach, Florida.

The Meo’s coming to Tallahassee as their first assignment out of training.

Over the years, the couple has lived up to the Salvation Army’s motto of “Doing the Most Good.”

The couple overseeing the Army’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs.

They also served a large Thanksgiving meal every holiday.

The couple coordinating disaster efforts to bring comfort to our area after tropical storms and hurricanes.

They’ve also implemented several programs like “Feed the Need” and “Pathway of Hope” to help meet our community’s physical and financial health needs.

The Meo’s also creating several programs for local children in our area including music and dance lessons and helping kids go to camp every summer.

This couple has a true servant’s heart and has worked hard to make Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties better places to live.

“It’s truly amazing how many people in this community support the Salvation Army. And it’s only because of the generosity of these good-hearted people out there, that we’re able to do what we do,” Captain Ryan Meo said.

Starting Monday, Tallahassee’s new captains, Stephan and Ashlee Wildish, will arrive from Virginia.

Fun fact; Ashlee’s grandparents served as leaders of the Tallahassee Salvation Army decades ago.

