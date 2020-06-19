Advertisement

New documents continue to search for answers in double homicide

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Slowly but surely, details are coming to light into a mysterious case surrounding two missing women who were found dead on Monday Road.

49-year-old Aaron Glee, Jr. has been arrested in connection to both deaths but, so far, has only been charged with one. New court filings pertain to search warrants executed at his home and an adjacent property on Sunday afternoon.

74-year-old Victoria Sims was found dead in a bedroom, her arms and legs bound. Police believe she was kidnapped before being killed.

The body of 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau was found in the woods near the house; the warrant says they couldn’t immediately identify her or determine how she was killed at the scene.

Detectives searched for clues that day into what the murder weapons were; the warrant indicates they were looking for rope, blades, firearms, blunt objects and any instrument capable of causing trauma.

Court documents show investigators walked away with roughly two dozens items of evidence, including a shell casing embedded in dirt in the front yard and a knife from the kitchen.

It is still unknown how Salau and Glee came to know each other.

Glee is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday morning.

