Advertisement

NJCAA announces return-to-play plans for fall and winter seasons

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced their plan of action for the upcoming Fall 2020 and Winter 2020/21 athletics seasons as part of the league’s continued response to COVID-19.

Tallahassee Community College participates in the NJCAA’s Division I.

According to the league, fall championship sports will begin practice as planned, beginning on August 1, with the first date of competition beginning on August 20.

TCC fields only one fall sport, men’s and women’s cross country.

The NJCAA says for non-championship fall sports, the season will be condensed, running from September 5-October 31. For the Eagles, this will impact their fall season in baseball and softball.

For the winter season, which includes men’s and women’s basketball, teams will be allowed to begin practicing on September 14, with competition permitted to begin on October 16.

The league says they are “encouraging” schools to “adjust schedules as needed,” to limit competition between the Thanksgiving break and January 1, 2021.

The NJCAA says, at this time, spring championship sports can begin practice and competition as planned, but further guidance will be provided on any possible changes as the season approaches.

For more information on the NJCAA return to play plan of action, click here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | GHSA

Former Bearcat Brinson signs with Middle Georgia State

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
Recent Bainbridge High School graduate Jamya Brinson has signed a scholarship to play soccer at Middle Georgia State College.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

Defending Class 6A champs Lions start summer workouts

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Lamar
This week, the Leon High School volleyball team returned to the courts.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
Former Florida State player Kendrick Scott has started an online petition seeking to change the name of Doak Campbell Stadium.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Marching Chiefs surprise director with performance

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
On Thursday, WCTV reached out to Director of Athletic Bands, Dr. David Plack, because we got a tip saying the band was coming to his house to surprise him.

Latest News

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

Semrau using position as leader to listen to players

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Kelly
As head coach, Sue Semrau’s primary job is to instruct. To lead.

WCTV Sports | Seminoles

White numbers are back: FSU unveils major change to home jerseys

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Brendan Sonnone
The much-anticipated update to Florida State’s jerseys is officially here.

WCTV Sports | Rattlers

FAMU football game at Southern canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
There will not be a sequel to one of Florida A&M’s most exciting games from the 2019 season.

Football

University of Florida ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT
|
By Curt Anderson
The University of Florida is ending its “gator bait” cheer at football games and other sports events because of its racial connotations, the school’s president announced Thursday.

Football

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.

WCTV Sports | FHSAA

After first title appearance, Florida High looks to reach top in 2020

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT
|
By Joey Lamar
Florida High cannot wait for the start of the season after a 2019 campaign to remember.