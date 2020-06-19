NJCAA announces return-to-play plans for fall and winter seasons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National Junior College Athletic Association has announced their plan of action for the upcoming Fall 2020 and Winter 2020/21 athletics seasons as part of the league’s continued response to COVID-19.

Tallahassee Community College participates in the NJCAA’s Division I.

According to the league, fall championship sports will begin practice as planned, beginning on August 1, with the first date of competition beginning on August 20.

TCC fields only one fall sport, men’s and women’s cross country.

The NJCAA says for non-championship fall sports, the season will be condensed, running from September 5-October 31. For the Eagles, this will impact their fall season in baseball and softball.

For the winter season, which includes men’s and women’s basketball, teams will be allowed to begin practicing on September 14, with competition permitted to begin on October 16.

The league says they are “encouraging” schools to “adjust schedules as needed,” to limit competition between the Thanksgiving break and January 1, 2021.

The NJCAA says, at this time, spring championship sports can begin practice and competition as planned, but further guidance will be provided on any possible changes as the season approaches.

For more information on the NJCAA return to play plan of action, click here.

